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Tennis-Dominant Sinner eases past Tiafoe to reach Miami semi-finals

Sinner was barely troubled, dropping nine points on serve before sealing the win in 71 minutes to ‌reach the last four in Miami for the fourth time ‌in his career, extending his record of consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 level to 30. "I feel like starting the match is very important.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:35 IST
Tennis-Dominant Sinner eases past Tiafoe to reach Miami semi-finals

World number two Jannik Sinner ​put on a dominant display ​as he beat home ‌favourite Frances ​Tiafoe 6-2 6-2 to reach the Miami Open semi-finals on Thursday, extending his bid ‌for the 'Sunshine Double' after his Indian Wells triumph. Sinner was barely troubled, dropping nine points on serve before sealing the win in 71 minutes to ‌reach the last four in Miami for the fourth time ‌in his career, extending his record of consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 level to 30.

"I feel like starting the match is very important. When you start ⁠by ​going a break ⁠up, it gives you already a slightly good confidence," said the 24-year-old Sinner. "At ⁠the same time, they might be very aggressive, so I try to ​stay as compact as possible with my shots. Also mentally, there ⁠can be some ups and downs on both sides, so I try to ⁠stay ​very calm and take the chances I can get. I think today, that was the key."

The Italian, who is aiming to ⁠become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win Indian ⁠Wells and ⁠Miami in the same season, will next face third seed Alexander Zverev or 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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