Ilia Malinin's Redemption: Quad God Takes Charge at World Championships

American skater Ilia Malinin dazzled at the World Championships, leading the men's short program with a personal best score of 111.29. This comes as a redemption for the young skater after a disappointing eighth-place finish at the Olympics.

Executing a massive quadruple flip and a quadruple Lutz, Malinin delighted the crowd with his performance in Prague. He expressed that returning to the ice was about proving himself and finding joy in the sport once again.

Elsewhere, Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin claimed their first world title in pairs skating. Meanwhile, Japan's Olympic champion Yuma Kagiyama faced challenges, ranking sixth after a fall on his triple Axel.

(With inputs from agencies.)