Denmark Dominates North Macedonia in World Cup Play-Off

Denmark surged to victory with a 4-0 win over North Macedonia in their World Cup European play-off semi-final on Thursday. Gustav Isaksen played a pivotal role, netting two goals in quick succession, leading his team to face either Czech Republic or Ireland next Tuesday in the Path D decider.

After a scoreless first half, Denmark gained momentum and broke through North Macedonia's defenses, scoring three quick goals. Mikkel Damsgaard capitalized on a loose ball in the box to open the scoring, before assisting Isaksen with a precise cross for the second goal.

Isaksen secured his double when Victor Froholdt's shot was parried, and the youngster reacted swiftly to net the rebound. Christian Norgaard sealed the victory with a header from Christian Eriksen's corner. The winners will join Group A at the World Cup, facing challenges from Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)