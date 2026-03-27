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Denmark Dominates North Macedonia in World Cup Play-Off

Gustav Isaksen scored twice as Denmark secured a decisive 4-0 victory over North Macedonia in their World Cup European play-off semi-final. Mikkel Damsgaard and Christian Norgaard also netted goals, ensuring Denmark a spot in Tuesday’s decider against either Czech Republic or Ireland. Denmark seeks a third successive World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:16 IST
Denmark Dominates North Macedonia in World Cup Play-Off
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark surged to victory with a 4-0 win over North Macedonia in their World Cup European play-off semi-final on Thursday. Gustav Isaksen played a pivotal role, netting two goals in quick succession, leading his team to face either Czech Republic or Ireland next Tuesday in the Path D decider.

After a scoreless first half, Denmark gained momentum and broke through North Macedonia's defenses, scoring three quick goals. Mikkel Damsgaard capitalized on a loose ball in the box to open the scoring, before assisting Isaksen with a precise cross for the second goal.

Isaksen secured his double when Victor Froholdt's shot was parried, and the youngster reacted swiftly to net the rebound. Christian Norgaard sealed the victory with a header from Christian Eriksen's corner. The winners will join Group A at the World Cup, facing challenges from Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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