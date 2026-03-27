Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

The national rowing camp for women commenced in Gorakhpur, marking a crucial step in the team's preparations for the Asian Games in Japan. This 51-day training initiative at Ramgarh Lake, organized by the Sports Authority of India at the behest of the Rowing Federation of India, aims to enhance athletes' skills ahead of the continental event scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Sudhir Sharma, Vice President of the Rowing Federation of India, emphasized the importance of this camp, noting that the selected rowers have joined the training at Ramgarh Lake, a venue developed to international standards. The lake's calm waters are expected to aid in refining the athletes' techniques as they prepare for the competitions between September 20 to 25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course in Kaizu City, Gifu Prefecture.

The camp features training in single sculls, double sculls, pairs, and fours. Coaches Rajesh Kumar and Mamta Jena are overseeing the regimen for the athletes, who hail from various states across India, including Haryana, Maharashtra, and Kerala. Meanwhile, the men's rowing camp is concurrently underway at the Army Node in Pune.