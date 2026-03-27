Left Menu

Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

A 51-day national rowing camp for women began in Gorakhpur, preparing the team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. Organized by the Sports Authority of India, the camp will train selected athletes on international-standard facilities. The rowing competitions will be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:37 IST
Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games
  • Country:
  • India

The national rowing camp for women commenced in Gorakhpur, marking a crucial step in the team's preparations for the Asian Games in Japan. This 51-day training initiative at Ramgarh Lake, organized by the Sports Authority of India at the behest of the Rowing Federation of India, aims to enhance athletes' skills ahead of the continental event scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Sudhir Sharma, Vice President of the Rowing Federation of India, emphasized the importance of this camp, noting that the selected rowers have joined the training at Ramgarh Lake, a venue developed to international standards. The lake's calm waters are expected to aid in refining the athletes' techniques as they prepare for the competitions between September 20 to 25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course in Kaizu City, Gifu Prefecture.

The camp features training in single sculls, double sculls, pairs, and fours. Coaches Rajesh Kumar and Mamta Jena are overseeing the regimen for the athletes, who hail from various states across India, including Haryana, Maharashtra, and Kerala. Meanwhile, the men's rowing camp is concurrently underway at the Army Node in Pune.

TRENDING

1
Jordan Eyes Historic World Cup Journey

Jordan Eyes Historic World Cup Journey

 Global
2
Excise Duty Cuts: Relief or Mere Narrative Shift?

Excise Duty Cuts: Relief or Mere Narrative Shift?

 India
3
Political Tensions and Citizenship Debacles: North Bengal's Electoral Storm

Political Tensions and Citizenship Debacles: North Bengal's Electoral Storm

 India
4
Trinamool Congress MP Addresses Growing Digital Addiction Crisis

Trinamool Congress MP Addresses Growing Digital Addiction Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026