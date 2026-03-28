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Late Penalty Drama: England Held by Uruguay

A last-minute penalty by Uruguay's Federico Valverde resulted in England drawing 1-1 in a pre-World Cup friendly, marking only the second time England failed to win under head coach Thomas Tuchel. Substitute Ben White scored England's goal but caused the penalty that led to Uruguay's equalizer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:34 IST
Late Penalty Drama: England Held by Uruguay
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England's hopes of sealing a victory in their pre-World Cup friendly were dashed in stoppage time, leaving head coach Thomas Tuchel with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. Federico Valverde stepped up to convert a penalty, marking one of the few blemishes in Tuchel's impressive tenure.

Arsenal's Ben White, returning to the national team after a self-imposed absence, looked to be the hero after scoring a goal just nine minutes before full-time. However, the defender faced boos as he both entered the pitch and later celebrated his goal.

White's fortunes took a turn when a VAR review adjudged him guilty of fouling Federico Vinas, leading to Valverde's crucial penalty that denied England their desired accolade, capping off an intense night of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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