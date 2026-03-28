Late Penalty Drama: England Held by Uruguay

England's hopes of sealing a victory in their pre-World Cup friendly were dashed in stoppage time, leaving head coach Thomas Tuchel with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. Federico Valverde stepped up to convert a penalty, marking one of the few blemishes in Tuchel's impressive tenure.

Arsenal's Ben White, returning to the national team after a self-imposed absence, looked to be the hero after scoring a goal just nine minutes before full-time. However, the defender faced boos as he both entered the pitch and later celebrated his goal.

White's fortunes took a turn when a VAR review adjudged him guilty of fouling Federico Vinas, leading to Valverde's crucial penalty that denied England their desired accolade, capping off an intense night of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)