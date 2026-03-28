Left Menu

Magnitude Triumphs at Dubai World Cup: A Spectacle Amid Conflict

Magnitude, ridden by Jose Ortiz, won the Dubai World Cup, overcoming Forever Young at Meydan Racecourse. Despite regional tensions, the race proceeded, offering a prize of $12 million. Trainer Steven Asmussen celebrated his second win, highlighting the resilience of the event amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:23 IST
Magnitude Triumphs at Dubai World Cup: A Spectacle Amid Conflict
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Magnitude, with jockey Jose Ortiz, secured a thrilling victory over Forever Young at the Dubai World Cup held on Saturday, marking the UAE's first significant international sporting event since conflict erupted in the Middle East.

The race at Meydan Racecourse maintained its schedule, even as numerous sports events were cancelled due to tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Magnitude clinched the prestigious title, thwarting Forever Young's attempt to hold three major dirt racing prizes simultaneously.

Trainer Steven Asmussen, celebrating his second win with the previous one in 2008, expressed pride in Magnitude's performance. Despite geopolitical uncertainties and adverse weather threats, the event succeeded in bringing together over 100 horses in a global sporting spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deal Anchors Down: Striking Shipbuilders Return to Work

Deal Anchors Down: Striking Shipbuilders Return to Work

 United States
2
Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions

Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions

 Global
3
Middle East Turmoil: Houthis Fueling the Fire

Middle East Turmoil: Houthis Fueling the Fire

 United Arab Emirates
4
NGT Crackdown: Unraveling Eco-Violations in Dehradun

NGT Crackdown: Unraveling Eco-Violations in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026