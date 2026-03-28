Magnitude Triumphs at Dubai World Cup: A Spectacle Amid Conflict

Magnitude, with jockey Jose Ortiz, secured a thrilling victory over Forever Young at the Dubai World Cup held on Saturday, marking the UAE's first significant international sporting event since conflict erupted in the Middle East.

The race at Meydan Racecourse maintained its schedule, even as numerous sports events were cancelled due to tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Magnitude clinched the prestigious title, thwarting Forever Young's attempt to hold three major dirt racing prizes simultaneously.

Trainer Steven Asmussen, celebrating his second win with the previous one in 2008, expressed pride in Magnitude's performance. Despite geopolitical uncertainties and adverse weather threats, the event succeeded in bringing together over 100 horses in a global sporting spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)