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Ilia Malinin Reclaims the World Stage with Stunning Victory

Ilia Malinin, an American figure skater, achieved a remarkable comeback by winning his third world title in Prague, following a disappointing Olympics. His dominant performance included five quadruple jumps, firmly establishing him as a leading figure in the sport. In ice dance, France's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron celebrated their debut world title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 03:02 IST
Ilia Malinin Reclaims the World Stage with Stunning Victory

Ilia Malinin, an American skating talent, has reclaimed his status atop the skating world by seizing a third world title in Prague. This follows a surprising eighth-place finish at the recent Olympics, demonstrating a powerful return to form.

Malinin dazzled with a free program that boasted five quadruple jumps, amassing a total of 329.40 points, thus solidifying his comeback journey after the Olympic setback. His performance, coupled with his determination to rebound from a previous collapse, showcased his resilience and skill.

Meanwhile, French skaters Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron celebrated their debut world dance title. Their elegant performance added to their recent Olympic gold, marking a triumphant first season together and reshaping the competitive landscape of ice dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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