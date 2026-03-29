Malinin and Cizeron Dazzle with Spectacular Ice Skating Triumphs

American figure skater Ilia Malinin reclaimed the top spot in his sport with a dazzling performance, securing his third world title in Prague. Despite a disappointing eighth-place finish at the Olympics, Malinin delivered a commanding routine, featuring five quadruple jumps, which earned him a total score of 329.40.

In ice dance, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France captured their first world title, adding to their Olympic gold success. They impressed with an elegant free dance, scored at 230.81 points overall, and defined their debut season by reshaping the traditional competitive hierarchy through technical prowess and artistic expression.

This year's championships marked a momentous occasion as Malinin reminded the sports world of his enduring greatness, and Fournier Beaudry with Cizeron brought new energy and innovation to ice dancing. Their achievements highlight a season filled with exceptional talent, persistence, and transformation on the icy arena.