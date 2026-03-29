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Tragic Fall at Mexico City's Reopened Estadio Banorte

A man died after falling from a box seat at Mexico City's newly reopened Estadio Banorte during a friendly match between Mexico and Portugal. Authorities reported that the man, who was intoxicated, attempted to jump between levels, coinciding with the venue's reopening stress test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 07:03 IST
Tragic Fall at Mexico City's Reopened Estadio Banorte

A man tragically died at the newly reopened Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Saturday. The incident occurred during a friendly match between Mexico and Portugal, which was part of a stress test following extensive renovations at the prestigious venue.

Security officials have confirmed that the man, who was intoxicated, attempted a dangerous jump from the second-level box seats to the first level. His ill-fated attempt to navigate along the exterior of the structure ended in a fatal fall to the ground floor.

The Estadio Banorte, also known as the Azteca Stadium, is poised to become the first venue to host matches in three different World Cups, with its opening ceremony scheduled for June 11. The recent renovation efforts were aimed at meeting the imminent deadline for reopening.

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