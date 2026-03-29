Gary Woodland: A Swing Back to Glory

Gary Woodland displayed exceptional skill to maintain his lead in the Houston Open on Saturday, recording a 5-under 65 to keep a narrow one-shot advantage over Nicolai Højgaard. This marks Woodland's strong push for his first victory since the 2019 U.S. Open.

Woodland, whose personal journey includes recovery from a recent brain surgery and opening up about his PTSD struggles, has become a resilient figure in golf. His performance at Memorial Park showed full command of his swing, a testament to his comeback from adversity.

In a decisive final round on Sunday, Woodland is set to defend his lead against Højgaard, who has been formidable with back-to-back impressive rounds. Woodland's journey back to the Masters remains a motivational side narrative in his pursuit to clinch the Houston title.

(With inputs from agencies.)