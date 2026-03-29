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Gary Woodland: A Swing Back to Glory

Gary Woodland is leading the Houston Open, aiming for his first win since the 2019 U.S. Open. Recovering from brain surgery and overcoming PTSD, Woodland's performance is strong, with a one-shot lead over Nicolai Højgaard. Sunday will be crucial in shaping his career comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:44 IST
Gary Woodland: A Swing Back to Glory
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Gary Woodland displayed exceptional skill to maintain his lead in the Houston Open on Saturday, recording a 5-under 65 to keep a narrow one-shot advantage over Nicolai Højgaard. This marks Woodland's strong push for his first victory since the 2019 U.S. Open.

Woodland, whose personal journey includes recovery from a recent brain surgery and opening up about his PTSD struggles, has become a resilient figure in golf. His performance at Memorial Park showed full command of his swing, a testament to his comeback from adversity.

In a decisive final round on Sunday, Woodland is set to defend his lead against Højgaard, who has been formidable with back-to-back impressive rounds. Woodland's journey back to the Masters remains a motivational side narrative in his pursuit to clinch the Houston title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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