WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

The desire for lighter skin is not new, but it continues to shape beauty practices across many parts of the world. A new 2026 toolkit by the World Health Organization, developed with the United Nations Environment Programme, the Global Environment Facility and the Biodiversity Research Institute, takes a closer look at why this trend persists. It highlights a troubling reality: skin lightening is not just about cosmetics, it is deeply linked to health risks, social pressures and long-standing cultural beliefs.

Skin lightening products are widely used in regions such as Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. Many of these products promise clearer or more even-toned skin, but some contain harmful substances like mercury, steroids and hydroquinone. These ingredients can lead to serious health issues, including kidney damage, skin disorders and nerve problems. Even more concerning, mercury can enter water systems and food chains, affecting entire communities.

Why People Still Use These Products

Despite these risks, millions continue to use skin-lightening products. The WHO report explains that the reasons go far beyond personal choice. In many societies, lighter skin is often linked to beauty, success and social acceptance. These ideas are reinforced through advertising, social media and even everyday conversations.

For many users, the journey begins early. Family members, friends and media messages introduce the idea that lighter skin is desirable. As people grow older, these beliefs can become stronger, especially during stages of life when social pressure is high, such as when seeking jobs or relationships. Over time, using these products can become a habit, making it even harder to stop.

The Power of Social and Cultural Pressure

The report shows that behaviour is shaped by multiple influences. On a personal level, people may use these products to feel more confident or attractive. At a social level, beauty standards and peer pressure play a big role. If friends or family members are using these products, it becomes more acceptable and even expected.

There are also environmental factors. Skin lightening products are often easy to find in shops, markets and online. Advertisements promote them heavily, sometimes downplaying the risks. Weak enforcement of regulations in some places makes it easier for unsafe products to remain on the market.

All these factors work together, creating a cycle that keeps the practice alive.

A New Way to Tackle the Problem

Instead of only focusing on banning products or raising awareness, the WHO suggests a different approach. The toolkit encourages understanding the behaviour behind skin lightening. It introduces practical tools to help researchers and governments collect real data about why people use these products.

One key idea is mapping the “user journey.” This means looking at how and why people start using skin-lightening products at different stages of their lives. The toolkit also includes interview guides and surveys to gather detailed information about people’s experiences, motivations and beliefs.

By using these tools, policymakers can design better solutions. For example, if social media strongly influences users, then online campaigns may be more effective. If products are mainly bought in informal markets, then stricter monitoring in those areas may help.

The Challenge of Changing Mindsets

The report also points out that studying this issue is not easy. Many people feel uncomfortable talking about their use of skin-lightening products because of stigma. This can make it difficult to collect accurate data. To overcome this, researchers are encouraged to build trust, ensure privacy and approach communities with sensitivity.

In the end, the WHO makes it clear that real change will require more than just rules and warnings. It will require shifting how people think about beauty and self-worth. Colour-based preferences are deeply rooted in history and culture, so change will take time.

Still, the report offers hope. By combining science, data and a better understanding of human behaviour, it provides a path forward. Addressing skin lightening is not just about removing harmful products. It is about creating a world where people feel valued regardless of their skin tone.