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Political Shifts in Purba Medinipur: The Adhikari Influence

The political realignments of the Adhikari family, a prominent force in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, significantly impact the TMC-BJP rivalry across three assembly constituencies. Historically influential, the family's shift to the BJP has altered regional political dynamics, intensifying contests in upcoming state elections involving key regional seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:26 IST
Political Shifts in Purba Medinipur: The Adhikari Influence
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  • India

The political landscape of Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, hinges on the influential Adhikari family, a key player in local politics. Once aligned with the TMC, the family's shift to the BJP marks a seismic change in the region's political dynamics, affecting three crucial assembly constituencies.

The 2021 assembly elections underscored the changing allegiances, with razor-thin margins exemplifying the district's decisive role. The Adhikari family, led by former union minister Sisir Adhikari and comprising his sons, has historically navigated through various political alignments, each significantly shaping the region's electoral outcomes.

As Purba Medinipur braces for the upcoming state elections, both the TMC and BJP are strategizing to capitalize on the family's enduring influence. The BJP benefits from the Adhikari network, while the TMC seeks to rebuild its organizational strength. The outcome will set a precedent in West Bengal's political arena, with the Adhikari factor playing a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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