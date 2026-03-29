Political Shifts in Purba Medinipur: The Adhikari Influence

The political landscape of Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, hinges on the influential Adhikari family, a key player in local politics. Once aligned with the TMC, the family's shift to the BJP marks a seismic change in the region's political dynamics, affecting three crucial assembly constituencies.

The 2021 assembly elections underscored the changing allegiances, with razor-thin margins exemplifying the district's decisive role. The Adhikari family, led by former union minister Sisir Adhikari and comprising his sons, has historically navigated through various political alignments, each significantly shaping the region's electoral outcomes.

As Purba Medinipur braces for the upcoming state elections, both the TMC and BJP are strategizing to capitalize on the family's enduring influence. The BJP benefits from the Adhikari network, while the TMC seeks to rebuild its organizational strength. The outcome will set a precedent in West Bengal's political arena, with the Adhikari factor playing a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)