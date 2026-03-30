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DMK Manifesto Promises Transformative Change for Tamil Nadu

In a bid to revolutionize Tamil Nadu, DMK chief M K Stalin unveiled a 'game-changing' manifesto for the April 23 Assembly election aimed at bolstering the local economy. The proposals focus on women's development, youth skill training, enhanced medical coverage, and infrastructure advancements, promising a comprehensive upliftment across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:36 IST
DMK Manifesto Promises Transformative Change for Tamil Nadu
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DMK chief M K Stalin has unveiled a 'game-changing' manifesto, emphasizing economic advancement and infrastructure improvement, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. His vision underscores monetary support as a 'smart economic multiplier' to uplift local businesses and deliver long-term outcomes.

The document highlights plans for development across various sectors, with initiatives targeting women, youth, farmers, housing, and governance. Key proposals include an increase in the monthly grant for women, expansion of the breakfast scheme for students, and significant investments in skill training and education.

The manifesto also promises improved healthcare coverage, pension enhancements, and extensive agricultural support. Stalin assures that public aspirations captured under the 'Unga Kanava Sollunga' initiative will be prioritized, aiming to forge progressive, choice-based governance in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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