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Incyte's Long-term Relief in Skin Disease Drug Success & AI Drug Development: An Industry Shift

Incyte’s experimental skin disease drug, povorcitinib, shows promise in late-stage trials, providing long-term symptom relief for hidradenitis suppurativa. Insilico Medicine partners with Eli Lilly on a $2.75 billion AI-driven drug collaboration. Eli Lilly pushes for higher NHS drug prices and rebate changes to boost UK investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:36 IST
Incyte's Long-term Relief in Skin Disease Drug Success & AI Drug Development: An Industry Shift
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Incyte Corporation announced promising results from late-stage trials for its skin disease drug, povorcitinib. The drug demonstrated significant long-term symptom reduction in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin condition.

In a bid to revolutionize drug development, Insilico Medicine revealed a collaboration with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, valued at up to $2.75 billion. The partnership will leverage generative AI to enhance research and development, aligning with the FDA's push to limit animal testing.

Eli Lilly is advocating for changes in the NHS drug pricing and rebate structure to resume investment within the UK. The company's international business president, Patrik Jonsson, expressed optimism about reaching a favorable agreement by summer, according to a report by the Financial Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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