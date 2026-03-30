Ride the Waves: WSL Championship's Epic Journey in 2026

The World Surf League's professional tour marks its 50th anniversary with an exhilarating kickoff at Australia's iconic Bells Beach. Surfers from around the globe embark on a 12-stop journey through nine countries.

This intense tour narrows down participants at pivotal 10th and 11th stops, honing in on World Title contenders.

The grand finale takes place at the legendary Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii, promising high-stakes competition and thrilling surf action that will captivate fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)