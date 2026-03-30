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Ride the Waves: WSL Championship's Epic Journey in 2026

The professional surfing world tour celebrates its 50th anniversary by kicking off at Bells Beach, Australia. This 12-stop tour spans nine countries, culminating at Hawaii's Banzai Pipeline in December. The competition narrows at stops 10 and 11, determining contenders for the prestigious World Title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:36 IST
Ride the Waves: WSL Championship's Epic Journey in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Surf League's professional tour marks its 50th anniversary with an exhilarating kickoff at Australia's iconic Bells Beach. Surfers from around the globe embark on a 12-stop journey through nine countries.

This intense tour narrows down participants at pivotal 10th and 11th stops, honing in on World Title contenders.

The grand finale takes place at the legendary Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii, promising high-stakes competition and thrilling surf action that will captivate fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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