Hyo Joo Kim Clinches Back-to-Back Wins Against Nelly Korda

Hyo Joo Kim showcased her golfing prowess once again, securing a decisive win in the Ford Championship against formidable rival, Nelly Korda.

Kim, who delivered a 3-under 69 during the final round, managed a two-shot victory, despite a challenging double bogey on the eighth hole, which momentarily put Korda back in contention.

With consistent birdies and exceptional putting, Kim held off Korda, cementing her status as one of the standout players in women's golf this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)