Naseem Shah Fined Heavily for Breach of Protocol
The Pakistan Cricket Board fined cricketer Naseem Shah 20 million rupees for sarcastic tweets deemed a breach of his central contract. Following a show-cause notice and an unconditional apology, the disciplinary committee found him guilty of indiscipline related to comments made after Punjab's Chief Minister visited a cricket match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:46 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been slapped with a hefty fine of 20 million rupees by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for posting sarcastic tweets. The tweets were considered a violation of his central contract.
The decision came after Naseem tweeted disparaging comments shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz graced the PSL opening match at Gaddafi Stadium.
Naseem's social media advisor has been terminated and blacklisted by the PCB. Despite an unconditional apology from Naseem, the disciplinary committee found him guilty of indiscipline.
(With inputs from agencies.)