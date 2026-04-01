Left Menu

Italy’s World Cup Dreams Shattered Again by Bosnia

Italy's World Cup absence persists as Bosnia and Herzegovina triumph in a penalty shootout during their playoff final following a 1-1 draw. Moise Kean's early goal was overshadowed by Alessandro Bastoni's red card and subsequent penalties missed by Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante, sealing Italy's fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zenica | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:13 IST
Italy’s World Cup Dreams Shattered Again by Bosnia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Italy's hopes for a World Cup return were dashed as they succumbed to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat in their playoff final. This latest knockout follows a 1-1 draw, continuing their presence absence since the 2014 event.

Italy made an impressive start, leading with a goal from Moise Kean in the 15th minute. However, a red card for Alessandro Bastoni late in the first half tilted momentum in favor of the Bosnian squad.

The equalizing goal came from Haris Tabakovic, and Italian players Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante failed to find the net in the shootout, securing Bosnia's victory and mirroring their earlier success against Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

 Global
2
Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

 Global
3
Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory

Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory

 Global
4
Trump's Executive Order: A Push to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules

Trump's Executive Order: A Push to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026