Italy’s World Cup Dreams Shattered Again by Bosnia

Italy's hopes for a World Cup return were dashed as they succumbed to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat in their playoff final. This latest knockout follows a 1-1 draw, continuing their presence absence since the 2014 event.

Italy made an impressive start, leading with a goal from Moise Kean in the 15th minute. However, a red card for Alessandro Bastoni late in the first half tilted momentum in favor of the Bosnian squad.

The equalizing goal came from Haris Tabakovic, and Italian players Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante failed to find the net in the shootout, securing Bosnia's victory and mirroring their earlier success against Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)