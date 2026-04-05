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Indian Boxers Punch Their Way to Glory at Asian Championships

The Indian boxing contingent shines at the Asian Boxing Championships with both women's and men's teams securing multiple semifinal spots. World champions Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria lead the women's team, while Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary propel the men's team to a promising podium finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:03 IST
Indian Boxers Punch Their Way to Glory at Asian Championships
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Indian boxers showcased an extraordinary performance at the Asian Boxing Championships, with an impressive number securing places in the semifinals. In the women's section, reigning world champions Meenakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria excelled, guaranteeing the entire women's team a place on the podium.

Meenakshi, displaying composure and fierce technique, triumphed over Japan's Yuka Sadamatsu with a unanimous 5-0 decision in the 48kg category. Meanwhile, Jaismine mirrored her colleague's brilliance by overcoming China's Ziyi Chen in the 57kg division, securing her semifinal spot with a commanding 5-0 victory.

The Indian men's boxers also delivered strong performances. Lokesh (85kg), Akash (75kg), and Harsh Choudhary (90kg) each cemented their semifinal places with decisive 5-0 wins, while Ankush (80kg) faced elimination after being bested by Jordan's Hussein Iashaish. Overall, India's six men's semifinalists promise exciting prospects for the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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