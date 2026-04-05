KRIDE Triumphs in Rs 57 Crore Arbitration Battle over Suburban Rail Project

In a decisive move, KRIDE has successfully encashed performance bank guarantees amounting to Rs 57 crore from L&T, following a favorable arbitration tribunal decision. This development concerns the significant Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.

K-RIDE, a collaboration between the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways, invoked the performance guarantees after L&T's unsuccessful legal bid to prevent the invocation was rejected by the arbitration tribunal. The guarantees were issued by YES Bank for two crucial corridors of the rail project.

The tribunal's decision backed KRIDE's right to execute civil works as per contract terms, dismissing L&T's unilateral contract terminations. Previously, L&T had halted agreements and sought legal protection against the encashment, prompting the tribunal's involvement. This ruling marks a victory for KRIDE, ensuring project continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)