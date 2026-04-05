KRIDE Triumphs in Rs 57 Crore Arbitration Battle over Suburban Rail Project
KRIDE successfully encashed Rs 57 crore in performance bank guarantees from L&T after an arbitration tribunal ruled in its favor regarding the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. The tribunal upheld K-RIDE's execution rights amid disputes, following L&T's contract terminations and legal challenges. The project advances with significant financial assurance.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, KRIDE has successfully encashed performance bank guarantees amounting to Rs 57 crore from L&T, following a favorable arbitration tribunal decision. This development concerns the significant Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.
K-RIDE, a collaboration between the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways, invoked the performance guarantees after L&T's unsuccessful legal bid to prevent the invocation was rejected by the arbitration tribunal. The guarantees were issued by YES Bank for two crucial corridors of the rail project.
The tribunal's decision backed KRIDE's right to execute civil works as per contract terms, dismissing L&T's unilateral contract terminations. Previously, L&T had halted agreements and sought legal protection against the encashment, prompting the tribunal's involvement. This ruling marks a victory for KRIDE, ensuring project continuation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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