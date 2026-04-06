Tim David's Heroics: The Unstoppable RCB Finisher

The Chennai Super Kings endured a third straight loss, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad attributing the defeat to his own performance. CSK was overwhelmed by a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Tim David's explosive batting.

David, hailed as an exceptional finisher by captain Rajat Patidar, played a critical role, scoring a blazing 70 off just 25 balls. He credited his success to insightful inputs from RCB's batting coach, Dinesh Karthik.

RCB posted an imposing total of 250 for 3, bowling out CSK for 207. Patidar praised David's finishing skills and senior player Krunal Pandya's crucial bowling, both pivotal to their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)