Klaasen Confident in SRH's Bounce Back Despite Early Setbacks

Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's rocky start in the IPL with two losses in three matches, former Proteas player Henrich Klaasen remains upbeat about their prospects. He believes that the team can perform well in all areas, particularly by achieving higher batting scores and enhancing their fielding efforts.

Klaasen, who retired from international cricket last year, is focused on contributing at the No.4 position, a role he has played throughout his career. He emphasizes the importance of adapting to game situations and maintaining momentum, even as key players like Pat Cummins are temporarily absent.

Ishan Kishan, stepping in for Cummins, has received Klaasen's praise for his effective leadership. Klaasen notes Kishan's strategic decision-making and communication skills, which have helped keep the team competitive. Looking ahead, SRH aims to improve consistency as they face tough opponents like the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.