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David Warner Arrested for Drunken Driving Ahead of PSL

Former Australian cricketer David Warner was arrested for drunken driving in Maroubra, blowing double the legal limit. Despite legal troubles, Warner's involvement in PSL 2026 remains unaffected. The Karachi Kings' captain is on a short trip to Sydney with his team currently second in the PSL standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:30 IST
David Warner Arrested for Drunken Driving Ahead of PSL
David Warner
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent development, former Australian cricket opening batsman David Warner has been detained under charges of drunken driving. Warner was apprehended in Maroubra, Sydney after registering a blood alcohol level double the legal limit during a routine breathalyzer test.

Maroubra law enforcement officials intercepted Warner's vehicle along Malabar Road on Tuesday. Subsequently, the 39-year-old cricketer, linked with the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), faced another test at the local police station, confirming a level of 0.104.

Despite the legal incident, Warner's participation in the PSL 2026 appears unimpeded. Warner was in Sydney on a week-long personal visit, coinciding with a gap in the Karachi Kings' schedule. The Kings, under his leadership, rank second in the league standings, trailing closely behind the leading Multan Sultans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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