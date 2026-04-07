David Warner Arrested for Drunken Driving Ahead of PSL

In a recent development, former Australian cricket opening batsman David Warner has been detained under charges of drunken driving. Warner was apprehended in Maroubra, Sydney after registering a blood alcohol level double the legal limit during a routine breathalyzer test.

Maroubra law enforcement officials intercepted Warner's vehicle along Malabar Road on Tuesday. Subsequently, the 39-year-old cricketer, linked with the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), faced another test at the local police station, confirming a level of 0.104.

Despite the legal incident, Warner's participation in the PSL 2026 appears unimpeded. Warner was in Sydney on a week-long personal visit, coinciding with a gap in the Karachi Kings' schedule. The Kings, under his leadership, rank second in the league standings, trailing closely behind the leading Multan Sultans.

(With inputs from agencies.)