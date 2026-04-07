Thrilling Victory: Alfred Moya’s Second-Half Brilliance Lifts Inter Kashi

Alfred Moya's spirited performance in the second half propelled Inter Kashi FC to a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League 2025-26 matchup on Tuesday.

The decisive win moved Inter Kashi to eighth on the league table with eight points from seven matches, while Chennaiyin FC lingered at 11th with five points from six games.

Moya's impactful play, earning him the Player of the Match accolade, was supported by a sturdy defensive effort from Inter Kashi, which held strong against persistent Chennaiyin tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)