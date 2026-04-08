Havertz's Late Strike Sends Arsenal Closer to Champions League Semifinals
Kai Havertz scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory for Arsenal over Sporting Lisbon, putting them in a strong position for the Champions League semifinals. Despite an early scare, Arsenal's solid defense and Havertz's finish helped them bounce back from recent setbacks.
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Arsenal edged closer to the Champions League semifinals with a last-gasp 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon, courtesy of Kai Havertz's decisive goal. The victory came after a series of setbacks for the Premier League leaders.
Despite a strong start from Sporting, Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya made crucial saves to keep the score level, allowing Havertz to capitalize in stoppage time. The German forward's goal followed a well-timed pass from Gabriel Martinelli.
Having faced recent disappointments in domestic cup competitions, Arsenal's success reignited their European hopes. Their manager, Mikel Arteta, praised the team's resilience and emphasized the importance of big players stepping up in critical moments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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