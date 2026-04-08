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Indian U20 Women's Team Seizes Victory, Eyes Knockout Stage

The Indian U20 women's team defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1, keeping their dreams alive for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 knockout stage. Forward Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam scored two goals, while Bhumika Devi Khumukcham added the opener. India awaits the outcome of the Jordan-Uzbekistan match to confirm advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathumthani | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:29 IST
Indian U20 Women's Team Seizes Victory, Eyes Knockout Stage
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In a thrilling encounter, the Indian U20 women's team revived their AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup campaign by beating Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their final Group C match. The victory was crucial for India, keeping their hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout stage in 2026.

India's first win since 2004 in this competition was sealed by standout performances from Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, who netted twice, and Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, who opened the scoring. The team is now reliant on a favorable result from the upcoming match between Jordan and Uzbekistan to progress further.

Despite earlier losses to Japan and Australia, the Indian team appeared determined to change their fortunes. Their offensive strategy paid off with Sibani converting a late penalty, securing their win and strengthening their pursuit of a spot in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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