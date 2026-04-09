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Gianpiero Lambiase Makes Strategic Move to McLaren: A New Chapter in Formula One Engineering

Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen's long-time race engineer, is leaving Red Bull to join McLaren as head of race engineering. This transition occurs amid McLaren's recent successes and Aston Martin's challenges. Lambiase's departure marks a significant shift for Red Bull, impacting Verstappen's future in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:02 IST
Gianpiero Lambiase Makes Strategic Move to McLaren: A New Chapter in Formula One Engineering

Max Verstappen's trusted Formula One race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, is set to leave Red Bull, joining McLaren to support team principal Andrea Stella. This move, though unconfirmed by the teams, was initially reported in Dutch media and verified by Reuters through senior insiders.

The BBC and Sky Sports have echoed the reports, predicting 2028 as Lambiase's start date. He has been instrumental since 2016 in aiding Verstappen to secure four world championships and had been speculated to join Aston Martin, whose current performance struggles contrast with McLaren's recent title victories.

Lambiase's transition to McLaren, as the future head of race engineering, aligns with McLaren's aims following last year's championship wins. His departure signals a pivotal change for Verstappen, who has expressed doubts about continuing in the sport without Lambiase's partnership, amid Red Bull's performance decline.

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