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Global Boxing Series Brings World-Class Boxing to Navi Mumbai

The Global Boxing Series returns to Navi Mumbai on April 26th, promising an electrifying evening with top-tier professional boxing matches. Spearheaded by Devraj Das and supported by the International Boxing Association, the event will feature notable bouts, including a clash between Callum Dan and Suresh Pasham, alongside appearances by renowned athletes like MC Mary Kom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:51 IST
Global Boxing Series Brings World-Class Boxing to Navi Mumbai
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Navi Mumbai is set to host an electrifying night as the Global Boxing Series (GBS) returns to India's commercial hub on April 26th. Spearheaded by Devraj Das and backed by the International Boxing Association, the event aims to elevate professional boxing in India by providing a platform for emerging fighters.

The event at Nexus Seawoods mall brings together talent from across India, featuring bouts like Callum Dan versus Suresh Pasham and marking the boxing debut of Ashish Sethi. Esteemed guests such as MC Mary Kom and Hitesh Choudhary will lend their support to this high-octane spectacle.

Founder Devraj Das expressed gratitude for the support from IBA President Umar Kremlev, stating, "This edition promises to be bigger, better, and more intense than ever before." With future plans to extend the series across Asia, Indian boxing is poised for significant exposure on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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