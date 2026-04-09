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Sabalenka's Sudden Exit: Injury Halts Stuttgart Dreams

Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the Stuttgart Open due to an injury sustained after her Miami Open victory. Despite a strong track record at the event, she has never won the title. The injury prevents her from starting her clay season as planned, and she expressed disappointment at the missed opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:57 IST
Sabalenka's Sudden Exit: Injury Halts Stuttgart Dreams
Aryna Sabalenka

World-renowned tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has regrettably announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Stuttgart Open due to an injury. The news comes as a blow to fans eager to see the athlete aim for the title once again, despite her consistent near-successes in previous years.

Sabalenka, who recently triumphed at the Miami Open, revealed on Instagram that the injury has sidelined her despite her best efforts to recover in time. The 27-year-old expressed her disappointment at missing the chance to compete in Stuttgart, a venue she holds dear.

Her previous performances in Stuttgart saw her making four trips to the finals over five years. As she postpones the beginning of her clay season, fans are left hopeful for her quick recovery and future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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