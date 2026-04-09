Thrilling Finish: Lucknow Super Giants Edge Past Kolkata

In a high-stakes Indian Premier League clash, the Lucknow Super Giants narrowly defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets, seizing victory on the final ball of the match.

The Super Giants, having chosen to bowl, successfully limited KKR to 181 for four. Standout performances came from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane with scores of 45 and 41, respectively. Digvesh Singh Rathi excelled for LSG with a commendable 1/25.

Chasing 182, LSG's Ayush Badoni hit an impressive 34-ball 54, while Mukul Choudhary's brilliant 54 not out off 27 balls steered the team to victory. Anukul Roy and Vaibhav Arora were the main wicket-takers for KKR, but their efforts fell just short.