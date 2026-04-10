Mohammed Kudus Faces Extended Sideline Period: Tottenham's and Ghana's Quest in Limbo

Tottenham Hotspur's current plight intensified as forward Mohammed Kudus encountered a renewed setback in overcoming his quad injury. The club confirmed on Thursday that the 25-year-old Ghana international will be sidelined for another significant period, creating significant concerns for both club and country ahead of the World Cup.

The injury, originally sustained during a clash against Sunderland in January, has thwarted Kudus's attempts at a return, with fresh reports suggesting a potential surgery could be necessary. Kudus, who transferred from West Ham United in the last season, has made 19 appearances, contributing twice to the scoreboard while assisting five times.

The Tottenham team, primed under the new guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, currently hovers perilously close to the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Ghana's World Cup preparations are further complicated by the absence of a coach, following the sacking of Otto Addo. The team will face formidable opponents in Group L at the forthcoming tournament in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)