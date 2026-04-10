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European Football Drama: Striking Wins and Dramatic Draws

Ollie Watkins scored twice, leading Aston Villa to a 3-1 victory over Bologna. Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 against Porto, aided by Martim Fernandes' own goal. SC Freiburg beat Celta Vigo 3-0. Real Betis earned a 1-1 draw at Braga. Europa League quarter-final action concluded with thrilling performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:00 IST
European Football Drama: Striking Wins and Dramatic Draws
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Aston Villa triumphed with a 3-1 win over Bologna in their Europa League quarter-final match, thanks to two goals by Ollie Watkins. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring just before halftime, and despite a late goal from Bologna, Watkins secured the win in extra time.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest managed a crucial 1-1 draw against Porto. An early lead by Porto was neutralized by a Martim Fernandes own goal. Although Forest believed they scored a winning goal, it was disallowed due to a VAR review.

In Germany, SC Freiburg registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo, taking a substantial advantage into the return leg. Real Betis also drew 1-1 at Braga, thanks to Cucho Hernandez's decisive penalty. Return legs are set for next Thursday.

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