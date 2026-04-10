European Football Drama: Striking Wins and Dramatic Draws

Aston Villa triumphed with a 3-1 win over Bologna in their Europa League quarter-final match, thanks to two goals by Ollie Watkins. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring just before halftime, and despite a late goal from Bologna, Watkins secured the win in extra time.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest managed a crucial 1-1 draw against Porto. An early lead by Porto was neutralized by a Martim Fernandes own goal. Although Forest believed they scored a winning goal, it was disallowed due to a VAR review.

In Germany, SC Freiburg registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo, taking a substantial advantage into the return leg. Real Betis also drew 1-1 at Braga, thanks to Cucho Hernandez's decisive penalty. Return legs are set for next Thursday.