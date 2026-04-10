Sri Lankan Cricketer Backs Down in Legal Clash with Cricket Board
Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, initially in legal action against Sri Lanka Cricket for denying his IPL NOC, apologizes and considers withdrawal. Allegations of unfair treatment led to the filing, but SLC cited failed fitness in defense. The case continues with a hearing set for April 23.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a startling reversal, Sri Lankan cricketer Nuwan Thushara has apologized to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and is contemplating withdrawing his lawsuit against the board.
Thushara initially took legal action after being denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) needed for participating in the IPL, citing perceived unfair treatment. However, SLC defended its decision by pointing to Thushara's failure in fitness assessments.
The court, siding with SLC's plea to file objections, has scheduled the next hearing for April 23. Thushara, with 30 T20 international matches since 2022, was set to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, having participated previously in 2024 and 2025 seasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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