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India's Shooting Stars: Aiming for Glory at the ISSF World Cup

India's campaign in the ISSF World Cup's women's 50m rifle 3P event concluded in the qualification stage with Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole and Anjum Moudgil ranking 18th and 19th. Ankur Goel led in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol precision stage. Upcoming events include women's 10m air pistol finals with medal prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST
India's Shooting Stars: Aiming for Glory at the ISSF World Cup
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India's campaign in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Granada, Spain concluded during the qualification phase on Friday, as competitors failed to secure a spot in the finals.

Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole and Olympian Anjum Moudgil were the highest-ranked Indian shooters, securing 18th and 19th places with identical scores of 587, just shy of qualification, marked at 589.

Ankur Goel emerged as India's leader in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol precision stage with a score of 289. As India looks forward to the women's 10m air pistol finals on Saturday, hopes rest on reigning Asian Games champion Palak, alongside Sainyam and Meenu Pathak to shine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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