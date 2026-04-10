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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Cricket Prodigy and the Promise of Indian Sporting Future

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impressive IPL performances have ignited debates about his early inclusion in India's national team. Spin legend Anil Kumble advises a cautious approach, emphasizing the pressures on young players. Kumble also discusses India's potential as a host for the 2036 Olympics, which could transform Indian sports and drive grassroots participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:37 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Cricket Prodigy and the Promise of Indian Sporting Future
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable performance in the IPL has sparked discussions about his early addition to the national team. However, cricket legend Anil Kumble urges patience, noting that rushing young players can add unwarranted pressure. Kumble believes talent cannot be restrained, yet he encourages a measured approach to Sooryavanshi's journey.

Referring to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, Kumble sees it as a pivotal moment for Indian sports. The event could stimulate grassroots growth and inspire a new generation across various sports, similar to the impact of the 1982 Asian Games. Kumble highlights the importance of creating sports icons to captivate the youth.

Discussing infrastructure, Kumble stresses that access and coaching are critical for nurturing talent. Building stadiums is insufficient without ensuring accessibility and qualified coaching. He advocates for community-based facilities to foster ongoing interest, highlighting the need for children to choose their sports, leading to a sustainable sports ecosystem in India.

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