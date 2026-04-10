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Shillong Lajong's Striking Victory

Shillong Lajong FC defeated Namdhari FC 2-0 in the Indian Football League, securing their spot in the top half of the table. Goals from Everbrightson Sana and Ephraim Lalremtluanga were crucial. Despite a solid start from Namdhari, Lajong's strong defense and sharp counterattacks sealed the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:05 IST
Shillong Lajong's Striking Victory
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Shillong Lajong FC clinched a crucial 2-0 victory over Namdhari FC in the Indian Football League on Friday, confirming their place in the top half of the table with 14 points from eight games.

The decisive moments came in the second half, with Everbrightson Sana and Ephraim Lalremtluanga netting the goals that secured the win. After a challenging first half marked by a goalless draw, Lajong broke through Namdhari's defenses with sharp counterattacks, demonstrating superior tactical play.

Despite Namdhari's efforts to leverage long balls and set pieces, Shillong Lajong's defense remained impenetrable. Lajong effectively controlled the game's latter stages, maintaining possession and composure, ultimately denying Namdhari any meaningful scoring opportunities.

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