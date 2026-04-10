Punjab's Sports Revolution: 6,000 New Stadiums to Battle Drug Menace

In an ambitious move to combat drug abuse and engage youth, Punjab's government is set to establish 6,000 new sports stadiums across the state. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the role of sports in youth development during an address in Lopoke village, Amritsar district.

The minister highlighted that 3,000 stadiums have already been developed, and the new initiative is aimed at further strengthening sports infrastructure. This, he believes, will not only promote physical activities among the young but also create employment opportunities.

Cheema reiterated the government's efforts to eliminate the region's drug problems, citing successes from the ''Yudh Nashean Virudh'' campaign. He also announced development projects valued at Rs 50 crore for Raja Sansi Assembly constituency and Rs 20 lakh for Lopoke village. Earlier, he inaugurated the inaugural Kabaddi Cup at Shaheed Bhai Mewa Singh Lopoke Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)