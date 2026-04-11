Kristoffer Reitan Shines Bright at Augusta: A Rising Star in Golf

Norwegian golfer Kristoffer Reitan made a remarkable impression at the Masters, shooting a 4-under 68 on Friday to secure a tie for seventh place by the end of the second round. Despite trailing defending champion Rory McIlroy by eight shots, Reitan is only two shots behind second place.

Reitan's impressive performance, highlighted by four consecutive birdies on the back nine, comes on the heels of a top 10 finish at the Texas Open. This year marks his first Masters appearance, a pivotal moment in a career that began far from the cold Norwegian slopes, instead forged on Spanish fairways.

Having never set foot on Augusta National until recently, Reitan credits his early practice rounds for his strong start. While mindful of the challenge posed by veteran contenders, Reitan remains focused on finding his game as he navigates this iconic course.

(With inputs from agencies.)