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India Prepares for a Grand Vision: Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games

India's successful bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games receives praise from PT Usha as Commonwealth Sport officials visit key cities, impressed by infrastructure and government backing. The focus remains on delivering a centenary celebration, emphasizing athlete welfare, sustainability, and modern technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:17 IST
India Prepares for a Grand Vision: Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a significant milestone confirmed during meetings between the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Commonwealth Sport officials. PT Usha, President of IOA, expressed her happiness over the development, especially after a thorough tour by senior officials through prominent Indian cities like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by President Donald Rukare, CEO Katie Sadleir, and Director of Games & Assurance Darren Hall, observed impressive progress in infrastructure and institutional backing. The support from India's central and state governments, as well as key sporting institutions, was particularly noteworthy, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat government playing crucial roles.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted Ahmedabad's robust infrastructure and connectivity as pivotal for organizing the games. The plans for the Commonwealth Games 2030 include athlete-centric initiatives, sustainable practices, and tech-driven efficiency, aiming for long-lasting sporting legacies and increased grassroots participation across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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