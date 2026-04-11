Diverse Dominance: Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Rory McIlroy Shine in Latest Sports Battles

Italy and Ukraine delivered powerful performances in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, with Italy's players Jasmine Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeating Japan's team, setting the stage for Italy's next challenge.

In Major League Baseball, Max Muncy's dramatic home-run scored the Los Angeles Dodgers a 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers, worsening the struggles for Rangers' pitcher Edwin Diaz. The Houston Astros, meanwhile, were dealt a blow with the injuries of Cristian Javier and Jake Meyers.

In the basketball world, NBA icon LeBron James achieved a rare career milestone with his 12,000th assist, as the Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns. Not far behind in showcasing sports talent, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs demonstrated his prowess with a 40-point game against the Mavericks, indicating exciting prospects for the playoffs. On the golf course, Rory McIlroy maintained an impressive lead at the Masters, signaling a strong title defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)