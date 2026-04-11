Vimal Kumar Defends Badminton's 21-Point Format Amid BWF Proposed Changes

Former India chief coach Vimal Kumar has voiced a strong appeal to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to maintain the current 21-point, best-of-three scoring format, expressing that it embodies the true essence of the sport. The BWF's suggestion to switch to a 3x15 format is scheduled for a vote at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark. Kumar draws comparisons with other sports, noting that reducing the format for commercial reasons undermines the integrity of badminton.

Highlighting the sport's global appeal, particularly in countries like China, Indonesia, and India, Kumar argues against shortening matches to fit within three-hour windows for all events. He emphasizes that frequent changes have already disrupted the sport's flow and affirms that the existing 21-point system preserves intensity and endurance. Recent endorsement from London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal further supports his stance.

Amidst these controversies, Kumar celebrates Ayush Shetty's rise, highlighting the role of collaborative coaching in his success. With support from head coach Sagar Chopra and assistance from Irwansyah, Ayush has reached the finals of a major continental championship. Kumar commends this integrated coaching approach as key to Ayush's development, noting it set an example in the sport.