Sports Highlights: Kimbrel's Call-Up, McIlroy's Masters Lead, and WNBA Milestones

The New York Mets are set to boost their bullpen by calling up veteran closer Craig Kimbrel, multiple sources confirmed on Saturday. This follows Kimbrel's minor league contract with the Mets signed earlier this year.

In golf, Rory McIlroy is aiming for a consolidation of his lead in the Masters, following a stellar second round performance that put him six shots ahead at Augusta. His play has left American competitors Sam Burns and Patrick Reed tied for second at six under.

On the baseball field, Max Muncy delivered a thrilling performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with his walk-off home run clinching an 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers. Meanwhile, the Toronto Tempo made headlines in the WNBA by signing guards Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes to historic contracts, marking the first seven-figure backcourt pairing in league history.