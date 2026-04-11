Arsenal's Title Hopes Dashed by Bournemouth Setback

Arsenal's Premier League dreams were dealt a hefty blow when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth in London on a pivotal Saturday.

The league frontrunners missed an opportunity to widen their lead over Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta underscored the need for resilience, calling the defeat a 'big punch in the face,' especially with decisive matches approaching.

Bournemouth's victory widened the title race, applying more pressure on Arsenal as they face upcoming challenges against Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City.