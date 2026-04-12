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Rory McIlroy Holds Slim Lead Amid Masters Showdown

Rory McIlroy saw his six-shot lead at the Masters shrink to two during Saturday's third round. Battling through inconsistent tee shots, he held his ground with skillful wedge play and putting. McIlroy leads by two over Cameron Young, with Shane Lowry and Li Haotong in close pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 02:53 IST
Rory McIlroy Holds Slim Lead Amid Masters Showdown
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's initially commanding six-shot lead at the Masters dwindled to just two shots during Saturday's third round. The warm, sunny conditions didn't aid McIlroy's struggles off the tee, but his sharp wedge play and adept putting helped him retain a narrow lead.

Starting the day with a bogey on the first, McIlroy quickly countered with a birdie on the third hole and managed crucial par saves on the fourth and seventh. Although he couldn't capitalize on the scoring opportunity at the par-five eighth, McIlroy closed the front nine at even par, remaining at 12-under in the tournament standings.

Maintaining his position, McIlroy finds himself two shots ahead of Cameron Young from the United States, with Shane Lowry of Ireland and China's Li Haotong also in contention. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler surged back into the game, fueled by a remarkable eagle and five birdies. A magnificent hole-in-one by Lowry at the sixth hole prompted the loudest cheer of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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