Historic Wins at Paris Marathon: A Record-Breaking Day

In a remarkable show of endurance and skill, Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy clinched victory in the Paris Marathon, becoming the first Italian to claim the title. Nearly 60,000 runners took to the streets of the French capital, but it was Crippa's exceptional performance that stole the spotlight.

Meanwhile, in the women's race, Ethiopia's Shure Demise shattered the course record with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 34 seconds. Her outstanding run carved a new milestone, eclipsing the previous record by more than a minute, set by Kenyan Judith Jeptum Korir in 2022.

Both winners not only celebrated personal triumphs but also demonstrated the relentless spirit of marathon competitors. Crippa's declaration that his marathon career has just begun sets an exciting precedent for future championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)