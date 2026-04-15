Italy's Grass Court Revolution: Milan's San Siro Prepares to Host Tennis

The Italian tennis scene is experiencing a revolutionary expansion, guided by the accomplishments of top player Jannik Sinner. The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, under President Angelo Binaghi, has acquired the rights to a new ATP tournament, set to start in June 2028. With climate factors in mind, northern Italy is a potential host for this event, potentially utilizing Milan's San Siro stadium, mirroring trends seen at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu.

In a separate development, Italy will soon commence work on a retractable roof for the Campo Centrale, set to be ready by 2028. This upgrade will increase seating capacity for tennis to 12,400, promising greater flexibility and growth for various sports, including basketball.

Binaghi remains ambitious, pushing for the Italian Open to become tennis's fifth Grand Slam alongside its existing majors. Eliminating the Madrid Open to fortify Rome's position in the tennis calendar could make this a reality, a dream Binaghi believes would advantage Italy for the next century.

(With inputs from agencies.)