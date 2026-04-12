Kerala Pedals to Victory at Asmita Khelo India Cycling Championship
Kerala emerged as the overall champion at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship, amassing 35 medals. This two-day event, featuring various cycling competitions, was held at Karyavattom and included participation from states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala showcased a stellar performance by clinching the overall championship at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship, held in Karyavattom.
The host state amassed an impressive 35 medals, including 11 golds, 14 silvers, and 10 bronzes, securing the top spot in the two-day athletic display.
The event saw competitive showdowns among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, with Kerala emerging as the clear winner. The championship featured under-16, under-18, and women's elite categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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