Left Menu

Kerala Pedals to Victory at Asmita Khelo India Cycling Championship

Kerala emerged as the overall champion at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship, amassing 35 medals. This two-day event, featuring various cycling competitions, was held at Karyavattom and included participation from states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:53 IST
Kerala Pedals to Victory at Asmita Khelo India Cycling Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala showcased a stellar performance by clinching the overall championship at the Asmita Khelo India Women's League South Zone Track Cycling Championship, held in Karyavattom.

The host state amassed an impressive 35 medals, including 11 golds, 14 silvers, and 10 bronzes, securing the top spot in the two-day athletic display.

The event saw competitive showdowns among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, with Kerala emerging as the clear winner. The championship featured under-16, under-18, and women's elite categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

 India
2
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entit...

 India
3
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

 United States
4
Groundwater: The Hidden Crisis Lurking Below

Groundwater: The Hidden Crisis Lurking Below

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026