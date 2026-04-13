Left Menu

Bengaluru Blaze Past Mumbai with a Dazzling Display

Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Patidar's rapid 53 runs complemented the opening stand, setting a formidable target of 240. Despite notable efforts from Sherfane Rutherford and others, Mumbai fell short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:00 IST
Bengaluru Blaze Past Mumbai with a Dazzling Display
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, secured an 18-run triumph over Mumbai Indians. The match showcased remarkable performances from Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli, whose half-centuries cemented RCB's dominant position with a total score of 240 for 4.

Phil Salt's explosive 78 off 36 balls and Kohli's steady 50 were crucial in their 120-run opening partnership. Patidar's swift 53 off just 20 deliveries further solidified RCB's innings, leaving Mumbai with a daunting target.

Mumbai's chase was stymied by RCB spinner Suyash Sharma, whose double strike turned the tide. Despite Sherfane Rutherford's valiant 71 not out, Mumbai ended at 222 for 5, capping off a challenging outing.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

 India
2
Bengaluru Blaze Past Mumbai with a Dazzling Display

Bengaluru Blaze Past Mumbai with a Dazzling Display

 India
3
Mumbai Indians' Thrilling Performance and Expert Bowling Lead to Strong Innings

Mumbai Indians' Thrilling Performance and Expert Bowling Lead to Strong Inni...

 India
4
Easter Ceasefire Crumbles Under Heavy Fire in Ukraine Conflict

Easter Ceasefire Crumbles Under Heavy Fire in Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026