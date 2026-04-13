Bengaluru Blaze Past Mumbai with a Dazzling Display

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, secured an 18-run triumph over Mumbai Indians. The match showcased remarkable performances from Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli, whose half-centuries cemented RCB's dominant position with a total score of 240 for 4.

Phil Salt's explosive 78 off 36 balls and Kohli's steady 50 were crucial in their 120-run opening partnership. Patidar's swift 53 off just 20 deliveries further solidified RCB's innings, leaving Mumbai with a daunting target.

Mumbai's chase was stymied by RCB spinner Suyash Sharma, whose double strike turned the tide. Despite Sherfane Rutherford's valiant 71 not out, Mumbai ended at 222 for 5, capping off a challenging outing.