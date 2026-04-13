Rory McIlroy Secures Sixth Major Victory at the Masters

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious once more, securing his sixth major title by winning the Masters at Augusta National. The defending champion edged past Scottie Scheffler by a single stroke, becoming the fourth repeat winner at the event since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Starting the final round tied with Cameron Young and leading Sam Burns by one, McIlroy maintained his composure. He ended with a one-under-par 71, finishing the tournament at 12 under overall.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, trailing by four shots at the start, made a valiant attempt to bridge the gap but ultimately couldn't close the distance. His round of 68 placed him in solitary second, just a single stroke behind McIlroy.

(With inputs from agencies.)