Justin Rose's Augusta Symphony: A Near-Miss Triumph

Justin Rose, the 45-year-old Englishman, received an outpouring of support from patrons at Augusta National, even as he narrowly missed clinching his first Masters title. Rose held the lead in the final round but eventually finished two shots behind Rory McIlroy, tying for third place.

The former U.S. Open champion expressed gratitude for the ovation he received while walking up the 18th fairway, highlighting his consistent near successes at Augusta. Reflecting on his performance, Rose said he was in control during the first 10 holes but costly bogeys on the 11th and 12th shifted the momentum.

Despite the setback, Rose remains optimistic about his future prospects, mirroring the resilience of veterans like Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer. He attributes his popularity to his hard work and determination, acknowledging the crowd's appreciation for his relentless effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)